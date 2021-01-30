STL clothing store and country singer Luke Combs help struggling businesses

"Small business is the life blood of America" The Normal Brand and Luke Combs are raising money for Barstool Sport's fund

ST. LOUIS — The Normal Brand Clothing Store, Luke Combs and Barstool Sports are teaming up to help struggling small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The store and Combs collaborated to make hats that sell for $30. All profits go towards Barstool’s fund that has already raised more than $29 million.

“These small businesses around the country lead by entrepreneurs are really the life blood of America,” Jimmy Sansone, of The Normal Brand said.

Although Luke Combs is a rising star in country music, he makes sure to remember to help those who need it the most.

“That’s the thing with his platform, to help others out and to send positive messages and to lift up others through his music and actions,” Combs' manager Sophia Sansone said.

You can purchase a hat here: https://thenormalbrand.com/collections/mens/products/luke-combs-cap