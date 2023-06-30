Thousands without power after storm tears across central Illinois

"Because of tornadoes,” Waller said. “We got wiped out. Our chicken pen was wiped out. I was only two. My parents were like, 'we're out of here.'" She recently moved back to the area, but while she was out feeding the neighborhood strays she shot this video of a massive storm approaching.

Though there was no tornado warning in her area of Greene County the storm was strong enough to turn over a semi on Interstate 57, damage homes in Decatur and flatten a cornfield near New Berlin.



"I'm driving right through it and the trees are cracking,” Waller said. “The trees are coming down. The power lines were coming down, and I thought I was going to get electrocuted."



Realizing she couldn't outrun the storm and get to safety she sought shelter inside a beer cooler at a gas station on the south side of White Hall.



"Everybody was running in there,” Waller said. “It was like everybody leaving a stadium or a concert. We were running into Casey's and there was no power there either because all of the power went out."



According to Ameren, there are still 91,000 customers without power across Illinois.