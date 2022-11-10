Student arrested after bringing loaded gun to south St. Louis high school

According to a letter to parents, the student said he brought the gun for protection after school because he received "threats of violence" in the neighborhood.

ST. LOUIS — A student at a Saint Louis Public Schools high school was arrested Thursday after school security said he brought a loaded gun to school.

In a letter to parents, Principal Kimberly Long of Nottingham Community Access and Job Training High School said the gun was found by safety officers Thursday morning. Long said the student said he brought the gun to school for protection after school because he has received "threats of violence in the surrounding neighborhood."

The letter said the student was taken into police custody by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department's juvenile division. Police said it was a 16-year-old student.

The letter said the school added to security measures after the incident including adding another security officer to the school's team.

The full letter to parents is as follows:

Nottingham families,

This morning, safety officers and staff detained a student and confiscated a gun clip and a gun at Nottingham Community Access and Job Training High School. The student alleged that he brought the weapon for protection after school after having received threats of violence in the surrounding neighborhood. The Juvenile Division of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police immediately responded, and the student was taken into custody.

While our safety team and staff managed the situation well, we are adding to our security procedures including assigning an additional safety officer to the team. Safety and security of students and staff is our primary consideration.

Please speak to your student and explain that no matter what the reason, there is no excuse for bringing a weapon into school. There will be severe consequences for this action, and we will pursue every legal option available to us to help ensure safety of our school community.

Finally, I apologize that we must have this conversation. But, we want to make sure that you are aware of our safety goals so that you can help us in our efforts to keep our schools safe. We appreciate your understanding and support.

Sincerely,