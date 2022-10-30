'This hits close to home': Students, staff and families continue to heal after school shooting in St. Louis

Monday, Oct. 31 marks one week since the deadly shooting at the high school in St. Louis.

ST. LOUIS — Students and staff at both Central Visual & Performing Arts High School and Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience are getting more time to heal.

Students were supposed to start virtual learning this week, but on Sunday afternoon the district put out a statement:

"Leaders of St. Louis Public Schools announced today that Central Visual and Performing Arts High School (CVPA), and Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience (CSMB) will remain closed for the week of October 31, 2022-November 4, 2022.

More information on the restart of the two schools will follow.

In the meantime, in-person and online counseling resources are being made available to staff, students, and families districtwide.

This announcement pertains only to CVPA and CSMB.

All other district schools are open."

On Sunday night there was a visitation for teacher Jean Kuczka at Kutis Funeral Home in Affton.

She's the teacher being remembered for protecting her students during the shooting. Her funeral is Monday morning at the Cathedral Basilica at 10 a.m

Funeral arrangements for the student who was killed, Alexandria Bell, were confirmed by Bell's mother Friday.

Bell's visitation is planned for Saturday, Nov. 5 at 10 a.m. at Faith Church-Earth City. Bell will be buried at Friedens Cemetery and Mausoleum in Bellefontaine Neighbors.

5 On Your Side talked to Diretha Long, who's lived down the street from the school for 16 years. For Long, this high school campus in her neighborhood has been a familiar spot.

But after the deadly shooting, this spot now holds the weight of a lifetime's worth of tragedy.

"Lots of bad memories," Long said.

Long's own cousin is a student at Central VPA High School, who survived the shooting, but is living with the memories.

"They're having a hard time grieving, she said. "I am very concerned."

5 On Your Side asked Long if she ever thought this familiar spot would become a space to cry, to breathe, to heal.

"No, I did not. This really hit home," she said.

The district is encouraging anyone affected to continue to utilize counseling resources it's made available.