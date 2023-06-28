Sunflower bloom expected at Columbia Bottom Conservation Area despite drought conditions

Crews have also planted sunflowers at the Weldon Spring Conservation Area in St. Charles County which should bloom in late July, depending on growing conditions.

SPANISH LAKE, Mo. — Sunflowers are expected to bloom in July and August at the Columbia Bottom Conservation Area in Spanish Lake despite drought conditions.

The Columbia Bottom Conservation Area, located at 801 Strodtman Road, is home to showy sunflower fields.

Missouri Department of Conservations (MDC) biologists expect the sunflowers planted at the conservation area will bloom and put on a show this year, a press release said.

MDC said visitors should be able to see sunflowers in bloom in the area from early July through the middle of August, depending on the weather conditions.

The dry conditions can put stress on plants and wildlife, but the MDC staff believe there will be a good amount of blooming in the sunflower fields. The flowers may be smaller than in previous years and might shift their blooming a little earlier and end sooner if stressed, the release said.

Sunflowers usually take about 60 days from planting to flowering. The Columbia Bottom team plants around 14 fields throughout the 4,300-acre area in early May, the release said. Additional plots are planted later in May so their blooming time can occur through mid-August.

MDC reminds visitors to not pick the sunflowers at Columbia Bottom. The location is open every day from a half-hour before sunrise until a half-hour past sunset.

MDC also said crews have planted sunflowers at the Weldon Spring Conservation Area in St. Charles County. The flowers should bloom around late July, depending on growing conditions.

Find more information on the Columbia Bottom Conservation Area here.