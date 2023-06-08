Tour St. Louis' sustainable backyards for free Sunday

Learn and get inspiration with a self-guided tour of eco-friendly backyards in the St. Louis area.

ST. LOUIS — If you're looking for a chance to venture out into your community and make connections while learning about creating an eco-friendly backyard, this Sunday's Sustainable Backyard Tour is the perfect event for you.

According to the Sustainable Backyard Network, the annual tour is a free, interactive experience that helps demonstrate composting, chemical-free landscaping, organic gardening, native plants, renewable energy, recycling, watershed awareness, bee- and chicken-keeping, pollinator gardening and more in the St. Louis region.

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, rain or shine, St. Louisans are invited to participate in an annual self-guided tour of sustainable yards. This year's tour includes more than 30 backyards categorized by features like animals, bees, native plants, renewable energy, water and kid-friendly fun.

Some participating yard owners will offer guided tours, answer questions about yard-growing techniques or provide maps for self-guided exploring. The tour is designed to encourage and inspire sustainable living at your own home.

If you plan on visiting any of the yards, click here to register to help give an accurate count of how many people will attend. You might also win a gift certificate from one of the event's sponsors.

Attendees are asked to not bring any pets along for the tour or ask to use the homeowner's bathroom. Only the home's yard and gardens are open for touring.