Sunflower field in Spanish Lake is back for 2021

SPANISH LAKE, Mo. — If you're looking for the perfect place for a summer photoshoot, the Missouri Department of Conservation is here to help.

Workers with the MDC have planted fields of sunflowers at Columbia Bottom Conservation Area in Spanish Lake. It will make for the perfect backdrop for anyone looking to brighten up their Instagram feed or family photo.

The sunflower fields returned in 2020 after flooding washed out the chance for planting in 2019.

This year, the workers staggered the planting so the flowers would be in bloom for a longer stretch of the summer. The earliest blooms should start showing up in early July, and the last ones should last until the middle of August.

MDC said visitors should not pick the sunflowers, and vehicles should park in designated parking lots or on the shoulder and avoid parking in roadways or blocking gates.

Professional photographers can use MDC areas for commercial use by obtaining a commercial photography permit for $100 annually, and professional photographers can use the property for a fee of $500 per day. For more information, click here.

Another sunflower spot from the MDC is at the Weldon Spring Conservation Area. MDC staff planted sunflowers along the road to the Missouri River boat ramp in the area. Those flowers should bloom around mid- to late-July, depending on growing conditions.