Immersive Van Gogh experience coming to St. Louis this fall

Guests move along projection-swathed walls wrapped in light and color that refocuses into flowers, cafes and landscapes

ST. LOUIS — You’ll soon be able to walk through the swirling landscape of “The Starry Night”, a colorful field of flowers and other favorites from Vincent Van Gogh.

“Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” is coming to St. Louis this fall.

The exhibition will be featured at the new Starry Night Pavilion on the grounds of the Saint Louis Galleria Sept. 16 through Nov. 7. Tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. this Friday, June 4.

Beyond Van Gogh will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Four entry times will be available each hour. Ticket prices begin at $33.99 for adults and $19.99 for children ages 5-15. Children under 5 are free.

The immersive Van Gogh experience was created by French-Canadian creative director Mathieu St-Arnaud and his team at Montreal’s Normal Studio. It features more than 300 of Vincent Van Gogh’s iconic artworks and takes art loves into a 3D world that “exhilarates the senses.”

The multimedia experience uses cutting-edge projection technology developed by some of the world’s greatest AV designers, organizers explained in a news release.

Using Van Gogh’s dreams, thoughts and words to drive the narrative of the experience, guests move along projection-swathed walls wrapped in light and color that refocuses into flowers, cafes and landscapes. While moving through the experience, guests will see classics like “The Starry Night,” “Sunflowers,” and “Café Terrace at Night.”

“Van Gogh’s art comes to life by appearing and disappearing, flowing across multiple surfaces, and heightening the senses with their immense detail,” the release stated. “Through his own words set to a symphonic score, guests come to a new appreciation of this tortured artist’s stunning work.”

Beyond Van Gogh will be in St. Louis for a limited time before moving across North America.

To purchase tickets, visit the Van Gogh St. Louis website.