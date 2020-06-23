New tech jobs coming to St. Louis County

State and regional leaders will announce details at an 11 a.m. press conference

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — New tech jobs are coming to St. Louis County and leaders are expected to release more details during a press conference Tuesday afternoon.

Gov. Mike Parson, Rep. Ann Wagner, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page and regional economic development leaders are expected to attend.

According to the St. Louis Business Journal, technology and consulting giant Accenture is poised to add some 1,400 jobs in St. Louis County, according to people familiar with the matter.

People familiar with the deal said the new jobs would go near Maryville University and could be related to a federal contract.

In addition to this job announcement, St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson is scheduled to make a "significant announcement" about jobs coming to downtown.

Krewson will join other city leaders at a 1 p.m. press conference Tuesday.