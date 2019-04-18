FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. — A woman was seriously injured in a crash early Thursday morning in Franklin County.

Around 2:30 a.m., the driver of a Honda Civic was traveling on Interstate 44, began sliding and went off the road and hit the guardrail.

The Honda ended up going back into the road and hit the median concrete barrier and overturned.

The driver, 41-year-old Juan Avila, suffered "moderate injuries" and was taken to the hospital.

The passenger, 40-year-old Rebecca Perez, suffered serious injuries and was also taken to the hospital.

Avila and Perez are both from Big Lake, Texas.

