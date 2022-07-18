The Fabulous Fox looking for volunteer ushers

Volunteer ushers must be 18 or older and can apply on The Fox's website.

ST. LOUIS — The Fabulous Fox Theatre is in search of people to be volunteer ushers.

Ushers at The Fox help guests find their seats and hand out playbills, along with assisting guests with other needs.

According to The Fox's website, volunteers have to be 18 years or older and must commit to one year of volunteering. Volunteers must have a valid mailing and email address and be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Fox has welcomed volunteer ushers for over 30 years, according to its website.

The Fabulous Fox has been open since 1929 and is located at 527 North Grand Boulevard in Grand Center.

Other volunteer qualifications and the application to apply to be a volunteer can be found on The Fabulous Fox website.