These St. Louis area schools have released their reopening plans

We're compiling a list of plans from every district in the St. Louis region

ST. LOUIS — The fall school year is quickly approaching, and many parents are anxious to see what the new school year will look like for their children.

As the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise, some schools are opting for entirely online or hybrid school years, while others are bringing kids fully back into the classrooms.

On Monday, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said most schools would be offering some type of online option and parents would have decisions to make in the coming weeks.

Page encouraged parents to choose virtual options when possible, though he has acknowledged virtual classes are not ideal and access to technology is not evenly distributed across the county.

Many local districts are expected to release their plans on Monday. We're compiling a list of plans from every school or district in the St. Louis region.

Missouri

Illinois