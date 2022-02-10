'They will be missed': Cardinals fans celebrate Pujols and Molina final regular season home game

St. Louis mayor Tishaura Jones declared Oct. 4 Yadier Molina Day and Oct. 5 Albert Pujols Day in honor of their history-making achievements.

ST. LOUIS — Sunday marked the final regular season home game for the St. Louis Cardinals.

It was a special day as the Cardinals chase the National League pennant and World Series championship.

This afternoon, a packed Busch Stadium honored Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols in a pre-game ceremony.

Fans watched as St. Louis mayor Tishaura Jones officially declared Oct. 4 Yadier Molina Day and Oct. 5 Albert Pujols Day in honor of their history-making achievements.

Before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, 5 On Your Side caught up with fans to talk about the legacy Pujols and Yadi have left on the team and the city.

Cardinals Fans got to Busch Stadium bright and early on Sunday morning hours before the 1:15 p.m. start time.

Crowds of people were wrapped around the stadium and lined up along the streets because no one wanted to miss a moment.

"I was here when it began and I just wanted to, you know, see how it ended," Jennifer Jackson, a Cardinals fan, said.

The magic of Pujols and Yadi drew thousands of Cardinals fans, from all over, for the final regular season homestand.

"We drove two and a half hours from up towards Chicago down here. Just to get down here and witness the last game," Brian, a Cardinals fan, said.

"We came in from Wichita for the game," Jackson said.

Many of them, like Mary Lynch, have watched the two for decades.

"There have been so many great moments throughout their careers, and this year has been so special. I just love them to death," she said.

Lynch, like so many others, isn't ready to say goodbye to the dynamic duo, though.

"It's gonna be kind of a Kleenex kind of day," she said.

When you add in Wainwright to the legendary mix, fans like Brian, can't get enough.

"I think it's just magical...growing up, being a 'Cards' fan for 20, 30, 40 years," he said. "You come across something like this, where all three people are back together where they started. It's just amazing."

Even the youngest of fans, like Ethan, another fan, notice a special bond between number 4 and number 5.

"Their friendships gonna last even outside of baseball. It's gonna be a big deal," he said.

Many in red and white on Sunday are ready for the two to take the team all the way.

"One last hurrah, so going out on top," one fan said.

While Jackson said it'll be hard when they're not out on the field next year.

"Definitely, definitely they will be missed," she said.

Cardinals nation is thankful for all the years, wins and energy Pujols and Yadi brought to St. Louis.

"Good job...we are so proud of you...congratulations, you've earned it and good luck," Jackson said.

"Go 'Cards' and we love you and keep on doing what you're doing," Lynch said.

Aaron Park, Arch Apparel owner, told 5 On Your Side they had their biggest Saturday of the year on Oct. 1.

He said stores have sold out of almost everything Cardinals and the first weekend in October.

They opened their Ballpark Village shop to lines of customers.