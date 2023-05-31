Beautiful Pere Marquette State Park is once again the setting for this free event that is open to the public. No experience or equipment is needed!

JERSEY COUNTY, Ill. — The Two Rivers Family Fishing Fair is back on Saturday, June 10 for its 34th year. Similar to years past, there is something for every member of the family. Especially those who have never held a rod before in their life!

The setting is beautiful Pere Marquette State Park off the Great River Road in Grafton. Head north on IL-100N/Great River Road, turn right onto Graham Hollow Road and follow the signs.

Activities include a catch-and-release bluegill pond where young anglers can have their photo taken with their catch, the popular One-Cast station where everyone wins a prize and bow fishing stations where children can shoot at moving targets in a pool or at a 3D target.

Fetch-N-Fish returns this year. Jason Reynolds will bring his 4,000-gallon mobile aquarium that will be stocked with many of the fish species found in the Illinois River.

The fishing seminars and the dog shows are also back this year.

Camo the Clown will provide entertainment, along with the Lodge Brothers band and Wildheart.

Alex Nagy of Twisted Cat Outdoors will attend with his tournament rig to talk with the public.

“We want kids to get hooked on fishing, and the Family Fishing Fair helps connect kids and families to fun outdoor activities,” Scott Isringhausen, Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) Urban Fishing Coordinator, said.

The event is sponsored by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Two Rivers National Wildlife Refuge, administered by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and Pere Marquette State Park, administered by the IDNR.

There is no charge to attend, and parking is free. Food and drink will be available for purchase.

No fishing license or gear is needed to participate.

For more information, contact Two Rivers National Wildlife Refuge at 618-883-2524 or Pere Marquette State Park at 618-786-3323 extension 1.

