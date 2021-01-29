University City homeowner shoots, kills suspected burglar

According to University City police, officers responded to the 7500 block of Liberty for a shooting reported by a homeowner on Friday

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. — A man was fatally shot after a homeowner found him in his garage early Friday morning.

According to University City police, officers responded to the 7500 block of Liberty Avenue for a shooting reported by a homeowner around 12:25 a.m.

Officers arrived on scene and found a man dead in a detached garage. The homeowner said he confronted the unknown burglar while in his garage.

The homeowner said the burglar refused to leave and the two had a slight struggle, which is when the homeowner fired his gun - in what he described as self-defense.

Police said the case has been presented to the St. Louis County Prosecutor’s Office for their review.

Anyone with information about these incidents are asked to call the University City Police Department at 314-725-2211, ext. 8010 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371- 8477.