University of Missouri's new online learning platform combines classes from all schools, offers 260 degrees

The combined catalogs total more than 260 online degree and certificate programs, with 22 additional programs coming online in 2021

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The University of Missouri has launched a new way to make online programs more accessible.

Missouri Online is an eLearning platform that allows prospective students to view online offerings from the University of Missouri-Columbia (MU), University of Missouri-Kansas City (UMKC), Missouri University of Science and Technology (Missouri S&T), and University of Missouri-St. Louis (UMSL) on a single website.

The combined catalogs total more than 260 online degree and certificate programs, with 22 additional programs coming online in 2021.

“As the state’s public research universities, we knew it was our responsibility to provide more online opportunities that deliver upon the needs of Missourians to meet our critical mission in a way that makes us competitive and serves students who need options that fit their lives and their needs,” UM Curator Robin Wenneker said. “Thanks to the work and dedication of our university leaders, we’re breaking down barriers to make high-quality education more accessible to Missourians.”

According to the press release, the construction of the systemwide infrastructure was a $20 million investment.

In addition to the online platform, new guidelines were also established for faculty to teach online, as well as processes and guidelines for all online courses to go through standardized reviews for quality.

“This official launch of Missouri Online will build on our recent success in digital education and enrollment,” said Matthew Gunkel, chief online learning and technology officer. “Over the last five years, online program offerings have grown by 49%, with a 46% growth in online enrollment that’s totally separate from the shift to virtual learning due to the pandemic. Our programs offer the same excellence as traditional on-campus programs, with the added flexibility students need to be successful in their careers.”