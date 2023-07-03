Valley Park is 'closed:' Why city services have stopped

City hall was closed and city services halted.

VALLEY PARK, Mo. — The City of Valley Park stopped city services and closed city hall Monday.

A message on valleyparkmo.org blares:

Effective immediately, all city services and city hall will be closed until further notice anyone having any questions please contact Mayor Webster with any questions at 314-448-6465.

City buildings were already scheduled to be closed on July 4.

Why city services stopped?

The city failed to pass a budget after aldermen were not present to vote on it, according to the city's attorney.

The city's Board of Aldermen held a special meeting on June 29 to approve the budget and pay ranges. The board has to have five affirmative votes to pass the budget and only four voted, "yes."

The mayor can only vote in the event of a tie, so Mayor Chandra L. Webster was not able to step in, the city's attorney told 5 On Your Side.

There are eight members of the Board of Aldermen. The city's attorney did not name the absent aldermen.