Vandals damage patio at Retreat Gastropub, attempt to light building on fire

"Although we are down, we WILL NOT let this kill our vibe," an Instagram post said. "We have survived nearly seven years of business and look forward to many more!"

ST. LOUIS — A restaurant in the Central West End is taking stock of the damage after vandals burned patio furniture and attempted to light the building on fire over the weekend.

In an Instagram post, Retreat Gastropub said "some unsavory folk broke some of our windows and lit our patio on fire." Police said the restaurant reported the vandalism on Monday and police believe it happened at some time on Sunday.

According to the Instagram post from the restaurant, the vandals also tried to light the door of the restaurant and the entire building on fire but were "thankfully were unsuccessful in doing so."

In the post, the restaurant said they rely on the 30-plus seats on the patio, but they will be open this weekend inside the building, at the bar and in the covered sunroom.

Retreat is located at the intersection of Laclede Avenue and Sarah Street.

The full post from the restaurant is as follows: