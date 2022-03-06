Who has the best doughnuts in St. Louis? Here's who 5 On Your Side viewers picked

We asked, and 5 On Your Side viewers definitely answered when it came to sharing their favorite doughnut shops in St. Louis. What's yours?

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — While the St. Louis food scene might be famous for barbecue, cracker-thin pizza and toasted raviolis, we sure do have a sweet tooth, too.

If you need any proof, just ask any local about their favorite donnut place. There’s no doubt you’ll get a variety of passionate answers.

We took that question to 5 On Your Side Facebook followers for National Doughnut Day (Friday, June 3, 2022) and got more than 600 responses. On top of that, those comments got hundreds of reactions on their own. Bottom line, St. Louis loves its donnuts – and we have a ton of great options to satisfy our appetite!

We gathered up a list of 12 of the most popular donnut spots – the places people mentioned the most or agreed with by giving a “thumbs up” or a “love” reaction.

The Donut Stop, Lemay

A south St. Louis County favorite for generations. The family business in Lemay has been around for nearly 70 years, having first opened its doors in 1953.

The Donut Stop had some of the most vocal support in our unscientific 5 On Your Side poll. And it’s a fan favorite for a reason. In 2021, Food & Wine Magazine named it the best place in Missouri to grab a donut. Yelp reviewers rave about The Donut Stop’s fritters and “cinnamon globs.”

Location: 1101 Lemay Ferry Rd.

Hours: Everyday, 4:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Donut Delight, Florissant

Donut Delight lives up to its name, delighting customers in the Florissant area. One 5 On Your Side Facebook follower said they have the “best apple fritters and old fashions ever.”

Location: 3605 Dunn Rd.

Hours: Tuesday-Sunday, 4 a.m. – 12 p.m. (Closed Mondays)

Donut Drive-In, south city

Always one of the most popular donut shops mentioned, Donut Drive-In has been frying up fritters, long johns and jelly-filled donuts since 1953. Most people will tell you to try the apple fritter.

Pro tip: On the weekends, you can buy a random dozen from the small takeout booth behind Donut Drive-In to help avoid the lines.

Location: 6525 Chippewa St.

Hours:

Tuesday-Thursday: 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: 5 a.m. to midnight

Sunday: 5 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Donut Palace, Ellisville

Donut Place serves 50+ varieties of donuts, made fresh daily. They are family-owned and do custom donut orders.

Location: 37 Clarkson Road

Hours: Wednesday-Sunday: 6 a.m.-noon

Kelly’s Donuts, Hazelwood

Kelly’s Donuts has been around since 2007 in Hazelwood. Fans online raved about a sweet and savory bacon, egg and cheese sandwich that uses an iced donut as the bun.

Location: 7919 N. Lindbergh Blvd.

Hours:

Sunday: 5 a.m.-2 p.m.

Monday-Saturday: 4 a.m.-2 p.m.

Kruta’s Bakery, Collinsville

We can’t forget about Illinois! One place mentioned several times was Kruta’s Bakery in Collinsville. According to their website, they opened in 1919 in East St. Louis, then in 1974 in Collinsville. Kruta’s is doing more than just donuts. You’ll also find cookies, danishes, and other goodies like bear claws and Kolache.

Location: 300 St. Louis Road. Collinsville, IL

Hours:

Tuesday–Friday: 6 a.m. – 5 p.m.,

Saturday: 6 a.m.–3 p.m.

Sunday-Monday: Closed

Old Town Donuts, Florissant

Since 1968 the family-owned shop has been serving its community fresh donuts. According to the website, the donuts are always fresh because they run three shifts a day.

At Old Town Donuts you’ll find the classic donut options like glazed, long johns, jelly-filled and more, but they’re also serving up strudels, turnovers, and other sweet treats.

They also have a location in Cottleville, MO.

Location: 508 New Florissant Rd.

Hours: 24 hours a day, 7 days a week

Olde Town Donuts, Fenton

Fenton stepped up for its donut shop, Olde Town Donuts in Fenton Plaza. One person commented, “Olde Town Donuts in Fenton are the best!!” The shop opened in 2004, according to its Facebook page. They also do turnovers and danishes.

Location: 67 Fenton Plz.

Hours:

Monday-Friday: 4 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., then 8 p.m.-midnight

Saturday-Sunday: 4 a.m. to midnight

Tony’s Donuts, Hazelwood/Maryland Heights

Tony's Donuts is a family-owned business that has been open since 1995. They serve donuts, pastries and bagels as well as all-day breakfast sandwiches and all-day lunch.

Hazelwood location: 6045 Howdershell Rd.

Hours:

Monday - Saturday: 5 a.m.-10 p.m.

Sunday: 5 a.m.-6 p.m.

Maryland Heights location: 12218 McKelvey Rd.

Hours:

Monday-Saturday 5 a.m.-8 p.m.

Sunday: 5 a.m.-6 p.m.

Wood River Donut

Wood River Donut sells several varieties of donuts and is open 7 days a week! They also serve other breakfast options and soups, sandwiches and sides.

Location: 102 W Edwardsville Road