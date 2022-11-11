Veterans Day events happening in Missouri, Illinois

Many cities across the country, and here in the bi-state, are honoring the men and women who fought for our freedom.

ST. LOUIS — Cities across the United States, including here at home, will salute all of our military men and women who fought for our freedom.

There are several Veterans Day events happening in Missouri and Illinois on Friday, Nov. 11.

A special Veteran's Day mass will start at 8 a.m. at the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish in O'Fallon, Missouri. Veterans are encouraged to wear their uniforms.

During the mass, students will present St. Michael medals and bless some Veterans during the service.

Among the many being honored is Marine Corps Sgt. Rodney "Rocky" Sickmann. He was one of the 65 Americans taken hostage in Iran in 1979.

Sickmann remained a hostage for 444 days before being released on Jan. 21, 1981.

There will be a reception following the Veterans Day mass in the parish center.

Other events happening in Missouri: