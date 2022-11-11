Veterans Day events happening in Missouri, Illinois

ST. LOUIS — Cities across the United States, including here at home, will salute all of our military men and women who fought for our freedom.
There are several Veterans Day events happening in Missouri and Illinois on Friday, Nov. 11.
A special Veteran's Day mass will start at 8 a.m. at the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish in O'Fallon, Missouri. Veterans are encouraged to wear their uniforms.
During the mass, students will present St. Michael medals and bless some Veterans during the service.
Among the many being honored is Marine Corps Sgt. Rodney "Rocky" Sickmann. He was one of the 65 Americans taken hostage in Iran in 1979.
Sickmann remained a hostage for 444 days before being released on Jan. 21, 1981.
There will be a reception following the Veterans Day mass in the parish center.
Other events happening in Missouri:
- A ceremony inside St. Peter's City Hall at 10 a.m.
- St. Charles is hosting an event at Bishop's Landing, near the Lewis and Clark restaurant, at 11 a.m.
- A ceremony will be held at the Veteran's Memorial Walk at 11 a.m. in O'Fallon, MO.
- There will be a parade around the campus of Festus R-6 Schools at 11:30 a.m.
- The Manchester Justice Center is hosting a hometown heroes' event at 6 p.m.
Veterans Day events happening in Illinois:
- A Veteran's Day Parade on Collinsville Main St. starting at 10 a.m.
- A ceremony on Belleville's Main St. beginning at 11 a.m.
- A VFW Veteran's Day Parade in O'Fallon Park at 12:30 p.m.