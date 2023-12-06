Fire destroys Abundant Life Church in Warrenton

The cause of the fire is unknown.

WARRENTON, Mo. — Fire officials say a church in Warrenton was completely destroyed by a Monday morning fire.

A spokesperson from Warrenton Fire Protection District told 5 On Your Side at the scene, that the fire department had received a 911 call for a report of smoke coming from Abundant Life Church, located at 21209 NW Service Road, shortly before 5 a.m.

When firefighters arrived at the church, they saw a red glow coming from the building. After entering the church through a back door and going up a stairwell, firefighters used an infrared scanner to determine there was no one inside the church at the time of the fire.

A news release from the Warrenton Fire Protection District said firefighters were forced out of the church multiple times due to the amount of heat and fire.

The release said within minutes of crews arriving on the scene, the church was fully engulfed in flames. The roof also collapsed while firefighters were on the scene.

The fire was put out using water pumper fire trucks because there were no fire hydrants near the church, the spokesperson said.

No one was injured in the fire.

Fourteen different agencies responded to the fire scene at the church. Those agencies are:

Warrenton Fire Protection District

Wright City Fire Protection District

Marthasville Fire Protection District

Lincoln County Fire Protection District #1

New Melle Fire Protection District

Wentzville Fire Protection District

Jonesburg-High Hill Fire Protection Dist.

Warren County Sheriff's Department

Warren County Ambulance District & Training Center

Warren County Joint Communications

Washington Fire Department

Boles Fire Protection District

Pacific Fire Protection District

St. Clair Fire Protection District

The spokesperson from Warrenton Fire Protection said the building was a total loss. Fire officials did not have any information on what may have caused the fire.

Fire officials asked people to avoid the area as the fire is investigated.