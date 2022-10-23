City of Festus under boil advisory after water main break

The main break on South Mill Street was repaired Saturday, but a boil advisory will remain in place until further notice.

FESTUS, Mo. — After a large water main break Saturday in Festus, city residents are under a boil until further notice.

According to city officials, an AT&T contractor hit a large water main Saturday on South Mill Street, which caused the break.

Crews were able to repair the break Saturday. However, the boil advisory remained in effect Sunday morning while pressure was being being restored and the city was awaiting results of sample analysis.

The Festus R-VI School District announced Sunday all classes would be canceled Monday as the city awaits testing results. The district attributed the decision to the lack of adequate drinking water for students and staff and the lack of water for preparing and cleaning up meals.

Boil advisories are issued after major water main breaks due to the possibility of contamination intrusion, according to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. Bacteriological analysis can take up to two days plus the time required to transport the samples to a laboratory.

According to the DNR, those under a boil advisory should:

Boil water vigorously for three minutes prior to use for drinking, diluting beverages, food preparation and brushing teeth.

Dispose of ice cubes and don't use any ice from a household ice maker. Remake ice with water that's been boiled.

Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water with a teaspoon of bleach per gallon of water.