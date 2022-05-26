'Water trail' opens in St. Charles County

The first 3.5 miles stretch is just phase 1 of five phases that will eventually extend 19 miles.

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — If you're looking for ways to enjoy the great outdoors as temperatures rise, St. Charles County Parks has something new that might interest adventurers.

A water trail is now open as part of the first phase of the Dardenne Creek Blueway. The trail starts at 370 Lakeside Park in St. Peters and ends at Riverside Landing in St. Charles, according to a news release. The first portion of the new water trail is a 3.5-mile trip by kayak or canoe.

Eventually, St. Charles County Parks plans to have the water trail stretch about 19 miles. There are four more phases to be completed. Here's where the water trail will connect to:

Phase 2: Lone Wolff Park in St. Peters to 370 Lakeside Park

Phase 3: Jack Gettemeyer Park in St. Peters to Lone Wolff Park

Phase 4: O'Fallon Sports Park to Jack Gettemeyer Park

Phase 5: Bluebird Meadow Park in Dardenne Prairie to O'Fallon Sports Park

“We’re really looking forward to the next segments to be completed through Lone Wolff Park and Jack Gettemeyer Park before proceeding to the O’Fallon Sports Park," said St. Peters Mayor Len Pagano in the release. "What a wonderful, scenic way for our residents to enjoy our region while getting some exercise and playing close to home!”

Visitors can rent kayaks on-site at Riverside Landing starting Friday. Reservations were also being taken this week for camping that starts Friday. There are also 13 large and five small RV sites, among other amenities, the release stated.

“When we purchased Riverside Landing in 2018, we began planning for this water trail,” said St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann in the release, “but debris and litter impeded the connection and flow between the creek and the river. Our Parks Department has been working diligently to clear tree and log jams, brush, trash, and other debris to provide an improved recreational opportunity for residents and visitors.”