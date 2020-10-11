Wentzville high school student had gun on campus

The student had an unloaded handgun and a magazine with one round of ammunition in his backpack

WENTZVILLE, Mo. — A student at Holt High School brought a gun to campus on Tuesday.

The Wentzville School District sent out a letter to parents to make them aware of the situation.

A student told a staff member that another student may have a weapon in their car.

Administrators and law enforcement located the student in the building and found he had an unloaded handgun and a magazine with one round of ammunition in his backpack. The student, the gun and ammunition are in police custody, according to the school district.

The school district said the school day is continuing and said, “we want to stress that we have nothing to indicate there was an immediate threat to the school.”

The district said it is working with law enforcement and is confident the situation has been contained. In the letter, the district also stressed that weapons are not permitted on school property and it takes these matters “very seriously.”

“We want to assure you that safety is always our number one concern and we are grateful to the student who notified staff: they did exactly what we ask of students – if you see something or hear something that is a concern, say something,” the district wrote.

