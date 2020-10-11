18-year-old dies after weekend shooting in St. Louis

Lavell Chillers, 18, was pronounced dead on Monday

ST. LOUIS — An 18-year-old man died from his injuries Monday after he was shot over the weekend in St. Louis.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said officers were notified at 9:10 a.m. Saturday that Lavell Chillers of Country Club Hills had been dropped off at an area hospital with gunshot wounds. He was in critical condition.

Police learned he was shot somewhere along Etzel Avenue, which stretches from St. Louis' West End neighborhood to University City. The exact location is unknown.

Chillers was pronounced dead on Monday. There is no information on any suspects.