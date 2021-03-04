No one injured in West County Center shooting, person in custody

Multiple law enforcement agencies went to the mall in Des Peres. An argument between two people escalated into gunfire, an officer said.

DES PERES, Mo. — No one was injured and a person is in custody after a shooting at the mall at West County Center in Des Peres Friday night.

Witnesses reported seeing several police cars race toward the mall just before 8 p.m. Police in St. Louis County and the city received a report of an active shooter inside the mall.

Dallas Thompson with Missouri State Highway Patrol said the shooting resulted from an argument between two people. He said one person is in custody. Des Peres authorities will handle the investigation, he said.

Eric Hall with Des Peres Public Safety said at 8:25 p.m. they conducted a sweep of the mall but that there did not appear to be an immediate danger.

Two employees in the mall said shoppers ran into their stores after hearing at least five gunshots.

Another employee said shoppers ran inside her clothing store and hid inside, blocking the front entrance with filing cabinets. Others were shown on social media gathering in restrooms.