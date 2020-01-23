ST. LOUIS BUSINESS JOURNAL — Copia Restaurant in West County closed its doors after its landlord filed a lawsuit over unpaid rent.

The restaurant, located in the West County Center mall and owned by Amer Hawatmeh, owes more than $206,000 in rent and various fees and is facing $465,000 in mechanics' liens from 11 contractors, according to a lawsuit filed in St. Louis County Circuit Court in November by the mall's owner.

Hawatmeh didn't respond to a request for comment, but one of his attorneys, Thomas DeWoskin of Danna McKitrick, confirmed that the restaurant is in the process of closing and that it's been "losing money for a while, which is why the landlord is suing for back rent."

According to the lawsuit, Hawatmeh was to pay $16,897.50 per month in rent and a monthly $1,877.50 common area maintenance fee, but hasn't made a payment since early June, leaving a balance owed of $206,426.

The mall is owned by West County Mall CMBS LLC, a subsidiary of Chattanooga, Tennessee-based CBL & Associates Properties Inc. It's seeking immediate possession of the premises, as well as what it's owed in unpaid rent, and various other fees, including recovery of legal costs.

