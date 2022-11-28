Woman charged in fatal shooting at Lucas Hunt Village apartments

Sources close to the investigation tell 5 On Your Side the victim died.

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis woman was charged in a domestic dispute that led to a shooting Friday night in Lucas Hunt Village. The shooting left another woman dead.

It happened in the 5300 block of Gladstone Place in Lucas and Hunt Village on Friday at about 10 p.m. when police went to a call for help about a shooting.

When police arrived, they found the victim lying in the bed with an apparent gunshot wound to the forehead.

The victim was unresponsive and breathing in distress.

The suspect told police that she shot the victim, who she identified as her girlfriend. The shooting happened as the result of an altercation at an apartment where both of them lived.

According to the suspect’s charging documents we received from police Monday afternoon, the victim was in critical and unstable condition as of Friday night. She was taken to an area hospital and sources say she died of her injuries.

The suspect was identified as 23-year-old Brianna Williams, of St. Louis.

On Saturday, she was charged with the Class A felony of domestic assault in the first degree and the Class U felony of armed criminal action.

Police said they believe Williams poses danger to the community or to any other person because of the nature of the charges and that a gun was used during the assault.

Williams’ bond has been set at $250,000 cash only, no 10%.

