Woman pistol-whipped, shot while coming home from casino

She cannot believe someone targeted her mother and father right outside of their home on Pennsylvania Avenue near St. Pleasant Street. She had no clue it happened until her phone started ringing.



"I thought it was odd she was calling me so late in the night…she facetimed me and she was all injured and bleeding,” the woman said.



The family believes someone saw the couple gambling at the casino, and then followed them home. The male victim tells 5 On Your Side as soon as they parked, got out of their car, and walked to their front door, the shooter was there waiting.



The female suspect told them to hand over the cash, but the woman's husband was not going down without a fight.



"He was trying to protect her you know,” their daughter said.



Trying to get the would-be female robber to leave, he said he yelled "go ahead, shoot me.” The suspect opened fire, hitting the man's wife in the leg and then pistol-whipping her.



"She said she got shot once and they tried to shoot her again and they missed her,” the daughter also said.



The shooter took off, without getting a dime. Blood still remains on the family's front porch along with a bullet hole on the front door and a now shattered glass door.