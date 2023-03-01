2 charged with murder in shooting death of teenager in Collinsville

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis launched an investigation Sunday, with about 20 investigators working to identify the person or persons responsible.

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. — Two men are facing murder charges in connection with the shooting death of a teenager in Collinsville on New Year's Day.

Albert Campos, 18, and Matias L. Herrera, 26, were charged with two counts each of first-degree murder in connection with the death of 18-year-old Miguel D. Villegas De-Santiago.

According to the Madison County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded at about 2 p.m. Sunday to a report of a shooting and a man shot in a vehicle in the 3300 block of Princeton Avenue in Collinsville.

The victim, identified as 18-year-old Miguel D. Villegas De-Santiago, was transported to a St. Louis-area hospital for his injuries. He later died.

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis launched an investigation, with about 20 investigators working to identify the person or persons responsible.

In a press conference, Captain Brian Koberna with the Madison County Sheriff’s Department and the Major Case Squad said the victim was in the area waiting for his girlfriend. He said Herrera drove Campos to the area, and Campos started shooting into homes and cars in the area.

Koberna said Campos then walked over to the truck where De-Santiago was sitting and shot into the truck. Campos and Herrera then fled the scene.

Koberna said he could not provide information about a possible motive, but said the suspects were acquaintances with the victim and knew other people in the area of the shooting.

On Tuesday, charges were announced against Campos and Herrera. Campos was also charged with two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm and one count of reckless discharge of a firearm.

The duplicated murder charges for each and the duplicated firearms charge for Campos will be combined into single charges as the process continues.

Campos' bail was set at $3 million, and he could face life in prison if found guilty. Herrera was being held on a $2 million bail and he could face up to 75 years in prison.