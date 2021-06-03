Shelter in place order issued in Wood River due to chemical leak

Police said a rail car on the tracks near the southwest section of Wood River is venting sulfuric acid

WOOD RIVER, Ill — A shelter in place order has been issued for some residents in Wood River due to a chemical leak.

At around 5 a.m., the Wood River Police Department said numerous agencies are assisting Norfolk Southern Railroad with a rail car incident. The department said a rail car on the tracks near the southwest section of Wood River is venting sulfuric acid.

A water curtain has been released into the air to keep the area safe. The department said as a precaution, residents in the affected area should shelter in place and turn off their HVAC and close their windows.

As a precaution, 6th Street is closed south of Route 143 to Illinois Route 111.

