One year later: Father of fallen Marine killed in Kabul honors son by creating nonprofit

WENTZVILLE, Mo. — This week marks a year since a deadly attack at the Kabul Airport in Afghanistan.

Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz from Wentzville was among 13 U.S. service members killed in the suicide bombing.

Just a few days before the one-year anniversary, his father shared the steps he's taking to remember his son.

"I talk to my son every day. First and foremost, I'm religious and I feel him around me every day," Mark Schmitz said. "I can feel his strength every morning, kicking me in the rear to get up and make a difference."

The heaviness of the pain is something Schmitz said he carries with him every day.

"The support the community has been really what's gotten us through everything. Everything, everyone has done has been so much from the procession home that was the beginning and it hasn't stopped," he said.

From a ceremonial puck drop to a memorial set up at Friendship Brewing Company in Wentzville, to a commemorative bench at his high school, Fort Zumwalt South, these are all motivators for Schmitz.

"That's kind of been the interesting part of this. Out of 13 families, every one is grieving in a different way," he said.

Schmitz is grieving through giving.

"A couple weeks after his death, that's all it took for us to say we need to keep carrying the torch for him and do something to help people," he said. "And who better to help than the veterans? It's our therapy, my therapy in particular. It's my reason for waking up every morning."

In return, he hopes the nonprofit, The Freedom 13, will give a therapeutic experience for other veterans.

The first project is in Robertsville, Missouri.

"We are building 13 houses on 2.5 acres on the Meramec. This theme is kayaking and a fishing retreat. Veterans and families can come for free," he said.

Schmitz said they've raised close to $800,000 and this project is about $2.5 million dollars.

Once this first retreat is done, the goal is to spread it across the country.

Schmitz said while they build this foundation, he knows his son is by their side through it all.

"He couldn't compare how proud I am of him but I would hope he's incredibly proud. It's my honor to do this," he said.

For the one-year anniversary, Schmitz plans to go to Daytona for Nascar's Xfinity race series.

There is a car wrapped in honor of Jared and their organization.

As for here locally, Wentzville's mayor has made an executive order for flags to be half staff on Friday.

The St. Charles County Veterans Museum is also dedicating a memorial to honor the fallen 13 soldiers. The museum will be open 24 hours during this event.