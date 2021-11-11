St. Charles community honors Schmitz family at Veterans Day Ceremony

"Without all of your support I don't think we'd be standing as tall as we are today," says Mark Schmitz.

ST CHARLES, Mo. — The St. Charles community honored all veterans and particularly fallen marine Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz for serving our country.

Statewide and local leaders led a ceremony outside of the Old Courthouse in St. Charles on Thursday afternoon.

"It tells you we are good Americans,” Governor Mike Parson said. “We support our country. We support the flag of the united states of America. We support the pledge of allegiance. Missouri has always been a patriotic state."

Parson said more than 400,000 veterans call Missouri home. He was 19 when he joined the Army as a young man.

He started the ceremony by giving thanks to the warrior’s families who sacrifice while loved ones are away. As the governor said, only a few know the true strength and sacrifice that it takes to protect America.

"Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz signed up to become a marine to serve his country and become a warrior,” a member of the St. Charles County Veterans group said. “His assignment in Afghanistan was a difficult one. He served bravely and gave his life doing it. There can be no higher honor protecting fellow soldiers and citizens that were around him."

Schmitz’s family was also the focus of Thursday's ceremony. Jared Schmitz died in August as the last of the American forces were pulling out of Afghanistan. His parents received a gift from St. Charles veterans showing their appreciation.