Yuengling to sell products in Missouri starting early 2023

The company, which was founded in Pottsville, Pennsylvania, mostly sold its product in the northeast and southeast region of the United States.

ST. LOUIS — America's oldest operating brewing company is expanding its footprint to Missouri, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Yuengling will expand its selling market to three new states, including Missouri, starting in 2023.

The company, which was founded in Pottsville, Pennsylvania, mostly sold its product in the northeast and southeast region of the United States.

It recently expanded to Texas in 2021, offering Yuengling's flagship beers to consumers. Texas was the first state to increase Yuengling's market outside of its current 22-state East Coast footprint.

In the company's Twitter video, Jennifer and Wendy Yuengling, 6th generation family members, announced the expansion of their market for their portfolio.

We'll see you in early 2023, Missouri, Kansas and Oklahoma! 🍻 pic.twitter.com/UEkhNPohBC — Yuengling Brewery (@yuenglingbeer) October 12, 2022

Jennifer and Wendy share their excitement about expanding to these three states and bringing Yuengling to passionate fans and loyal beer drinkers.

They are ready to "Bring the Goods" to Missouri, Oklahoma and Kansas soon.

The product is set to come to Missouri in early 2023 but no official date has been announced.

Follow on Yuengling Brewery's website for updates and more information about the brand.