'She's a fighter' | Tennessee teen hurt in St. Louis crash returns home to recover

The 17-year-old was pictured in a wheelchair with her parents by her side and the smile on her face is a reflection of resilience.



Edmonson was in town for a volleyball tournament when she was hit by a car that pinned her.



A month later, her parents updated the world on her condition saying:



"We are so glad for her to be taking the next step toward recovery. The road is going to be long and difficult, but it is one we have to take to get her home and back to her life. The physical and emotional toll has been beyond measure for all of us but she is a warrior and we are so proud of how she has faced it. Her strength is beyond measure.”



“Awesome kid. You couldn't ask for a better kid. Parents to their awesome," James Barnes, who coached Edmonson in softball from the time she was 8 to 12 years old, said.



Barnes told 5 On Your Side he put together nine teams for a flexiball tournament next week to continue raising money for his former player and her family.