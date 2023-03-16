Janae Edmondson enters rehab after February crash resulting in the loss of her legs

The 17-year-old has been moved to rehab Thursday, according to an update on the Edmondson family GoFundMe page.

ST. LOUIS — Janae Edmondson, the 17-year-old victim of a car crash in February that resulted in the loss of her legs, has been moved to rehab Thursday, according to an update on the Edmondson family GoFundMe page.

Marilyn Edmondson, Janae’s mother, said in the update:

“We are so glad for her to be taking the next step toward recovery. The road is going to be long and difficult, but it is one we have to take to her home and back to her life. The physical and emotional toll has been beyond measure for all of us but she is a warrior, and we are so proud of how she has faced it. Her strength is beyond measure. We thank everyone for all that you have done for her and our family. Prayer has brought us this far but she still needs so much prayer to get through this."

Marilyn also said Scoot Edmondson, their son, is still in the ICU and is in recovery. "He also has a long road ahead to become well."

“Please continue to pray for his quick healing,” she said in the update. “We thank you all for your support and ask for your continued prayers. We thank you so much."

The GoFundMe page has raised more than $770,000.

The crash happened near the Dome at America’s Center in downtown St. Louis. Janae, a Tennessee native in town for a volleyball tournament, was hit by a car while walking back to the hotel with her family after her first day playing at the tournament.

Police said the crash started when a gray Audi did not yield and collided with another car at 11th and St. Charles just before 9 p.m. on Feb. 18. The car pinned Janae in.

Janae was critically hurt and sustained life-changing injuries.

The standout volleyball and basketball star later took the news of her leg amputation “in stride,” according to Janae’s father during an appearance in court in late February. She has undergone five or more surgeries and a steel rod was reportedly holding her pelvis together.

She told her father she remembered everything about the crash and getting hit. She also asked Marilyn if the person responsible for the accident was in jail so he could not hurt anyone else.

Last month, 22nd Circuit Judge Rochelle Woodiest ordered Daniel Riley, 21, to remain held without bond for armed criminal action, assault and driving without a license. Police said he was allegedly speeding and did not brake when the collision happened.

Investigators said Riley was out on bond for a previous robbery case at the time of the tragedy. They also said he violated an order to wear a GPS monitoring device and be on house arrest.

Riley’s court date on Janae’s case is set for April 3.

