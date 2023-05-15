18 people seek governor's appointment to become St. Louis Circuit Attorney

Political opponents and a judge are among the contenders for Missouri Governor Mike Parson's appointment.

ST. LOUIS — Eighteen people applied to the governor’s office to become his appointee to the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office.

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner announced she will be resigning effective June 1 following years of criticism from victims, defendants and their families over a lack of communication, multiple delays, dismissed cases and charges never issued.

In a letter shared on May 4, Gardner said she was resigning to stop a bill from advancing in the Missouri legislature that she said would have stripped the right to vote for the prosecutor from city residents.

Gov. Mike Parson must appoint a replacement, which he said he plans to have in place when she leaves office. The governor’s office would not release the names of the people who submitted applications, which were due at noon Monday.

David Mueller, a defense attorney, confirmed he is among those to have applied for the position. He announced he would run against Gardner in the 2024 election after Gardner announced she is planning to seek the office again.

"St. Louis wants and deserves a progressive prosecutor aligned with the collective vision of our voters and city leaders," Mueller wrote in a statement. "I didn't need to be asked to run, I saw firsthand that the house was on fire and brought my own bucket.

"I know what needs to be done and I am ready to get started today."

5 On Your Side has confirmed through multiple sources familiar with the process that Judge Michael Noble is also among the contenders.

Noble has accused Gardner and one of her former assistant circuit attorneys of indirect criminal contempt for missing a trial date and subsequent hearing on the matter, and called Gardner’s office a “rudderless ship of chaos.”

Criminal defense attorney Raphael Morris was also among the early contenders, but it is unclear whether he has filed an application.

As the search for Gardner’s replacement continues, so does the Missouri Attorney General’s quest to oust her from office immediately. He filed a lawsuit against her in February seeking to remove her from office, claiming she has “willfully neglected her duties” as a prosecutor.