Anti-abortion groups in Missouri celebrate Roe V. Wade decision

Advocates said they looked forward to more resources for pregnant women throughout the state.

ST. LOUIS — Anti-abortion groups in Missouri cheered in victory about the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe versus Wade on Friday.

Just 132 feet away from Planned Parenthood in Fairview Heights, Illinois, Brian Westbrook, and his organization Coalition Life, works to support new mothers.

"It's every single day especially in the afternoon when we see them women leave in tears, that's what keeps us going. We're almost always remembering that children are dying behind us in this building. " Westbrook said.

Missouri was one of the first states to make it illegal to do so.

Coalition Life, founded in 2009, started with a prayer and fasting event and has formed into a full-out pregnancy center offering ongoing support and supplies to women during and once they give birth.

Westbrook told 5 On Your Side the decision would benefit his groups and fellow advocates by spurring more pregnancy centers and more help for women who might face unintended pregnancies.

The decision was something Republican State Representative Mary Elizabeth Coleman has also anticipated.

"My generation when we were teenagers coined that for ourselves and we said we would be the generation that ended Roe and I can't believe it happened," Rep. Coleman said.

In March, Coleman introduced legislation that would allow private citizens to sue anyone who helps a Missouri resident obtain an abortion out of state.

"It's really an incredible victory for the American experiment. There was a decision that was wrongly decided. Nine unelected men created a right that never existed,” she added.

Missouri Right To Life shared a statement:

Today is a historic day. And a day to celebrate—not in a prideful way, but in a grateful way. Grateful for Supreme Court Justices who had the courage to do the right thing despite threats to them and their families. Grateful for the babies lives who will be saved from the violent death of abortion. And grateful for the mothers who will be spared the physical, emotional, and spiritual consequences of abortion.

Although abortion may be banned in Missouri, our work is not over. There are still many people confused about abortion. We hope and pray that this decision will encourage people to do their homework on what abortion is—the intentional taking of an innocent human life. We hope the fall of Roe helps us win hearts to the sanctity and beauty of all human life.



"Just having real understanding and patience with each other as we start having these conversations every state by state and nationally.,” Coleman added.