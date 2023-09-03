Chief trial assistant resigns from St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office

Marvin Teer joined St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner's Office in the fall of 2021.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s chief trial assistant has resigned after less than two years on the job.

Marvin Teer – a former St. Louis City Court Judge who handled traffic cases – will be leaving at the end of the month.

The Circuit Attorney’s Office issued a statement, which read:

“Judge Marvin Teer has been an invaluable leader at the CAO, and has led his team with integrity. Judge Teer will continue to be an asset to the office and as the office transitions his role, he will continue to provide support. We wish him the best as he transitions from our office to spend more time with his family.”

The move comes at a time when the Missouri attorney general is embarking on a rare legal maneuver to remove Gardner from office. The quo warranto petition alleges 163 homicide cases were assigned to five attorneys.

Teer’s departure will reduce that number to four.

