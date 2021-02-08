Community college improvements tied to Proposition R property tax increase

While supporters of Prop R say it would expand educational opportunities across the St. Louis region not everyone is giving it a passing grade

ST. LOUIS — Tuesday is Election Day in Missouri and one of the biggest issues on the ballot is a property tax increase known as Proposition R, which would fund major upgrades at St. Louis Community College for the first time since 1984.

"This is an opportunity for St. Louis to invest in ourselves,” said Mark Wrighton, Chancellor Emeritus of Washington University. “This will provide affordable, accessible, safe education and training for people in our community."

If passed property taxes would increase by $.08 per $100 of assessed property value with the goal of upgrading St. Louis Community College facilities and critical programs such as healthcare, information technology, and biotechnology.

"I've toured certain facilities and I know they are lacking in terms of state-of-the-art facilities,” said Dr. Wrighton.

While supporters of Prop R say it would expand educational opportunities across the St. Louis region not everyone is giving it a passing grade.

"You would basically be giving the community college a blank check,” said Tom Sullivan. “What they say one year may change next year."

While Tom Sullivan said he supports improvements to education, he’s questioning why the college needs increased funding at a time when their enrollment is dropping.

"Prop R is a 40% property tax increase and I think it's completely unjustified,” said Sullivan.

"Proposition R represents a modest increase in our property tax but a huge reward will be realized by investing in ourselves and strengthening our workforce,” said Dr. Wrighton.

"What they say is going to happen there's no guarantee whatsoever for taxpayers,” said Sullivan.

If you're headed to the polls Tuesday you can vote from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m.

St. Louis City is requiring masks at polling places.

St. Louis County is requiring poll workers to wear masks but won't turn away voters who do not have one on.

Masks are not required for poll workers or voters in Franklin and Jefferson Counties.