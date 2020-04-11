Fair Tax Amendment fails in Illinois

The amendment would have allowed the state to impose a graduated-rate income tax structure that would tax different brackets of income at different rates

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinoisans voted against passing the Fair Tax Amendment, the Associated Press reports.

The amendment would have supported allowing the state government to impose a graduated-rate income tax structure that would tax different brackets of income at different rates.

The state currently taxes personal income at 4.95% across the board. Illinois is mandated by its constitution to tax income at a flat rate. The amendment would have gotten rid of that mandate.

Proponents of the amendment argued a flat tax rate penalizes lower-income taxpayers and that those who make higher incomes should be paying a higher percentage of tax; opponents argued that a graduated tax would hurt job growth and open the door for taxes to be hiked in the future.

Technically, the amendment only asked voters whether to lift the Illinois Constitution's prohibition on a graduated-rate income tax; it does not itself impose a new tax structure. But SB 687, which was passed into law in 2019, would have gone into effect on Jan. 1, 2021, if the amendment passed. That law would have changed the state's flat income rate to a six-bracket graduated rate.

If the amendment passed, the lowest three income brackets, those who make $250,000 or less, would have had to pay the same or less than what they currently pay in income taxes. The highest three brackets would have seen an increase in taxes.

It was Gov. J.B. Pritzker's top priority to abolish the flat-rate tax and increase tax rates on those who earn more than $250,000. Pritzker said it would generate an extra $3 billion a year to pay down debt.