Updated election results: Illinois race results

Here are the results from Illinois' general election on Tuesday, Nov. 8 for the Metro East and downstate.

ILLINOIS, USA — Voters in Illinois cast votes early or headed to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 8 to cast their vote on many key races in the state.

Many critical races including governor, treasurer, secretary of state, U.S. Senate and local U.S. House races were up for grabs for many seeking re-election and first-time politicians.

You can find all the results and more information about the races below.

Illinois Governor

Democratic Incumbent J.B. Pritzker defeated Republican candidate Darren Bailey Tuesday in the race for Governor in Illinois. The Associated Press called the race for Pritzker as the polls closed at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Governor J.B. Pritzker will serve a second term as Governor of Illinois after winning his first election in 2018.

J.B. Pritzker - Democratic Incumbent

Governor J.B. Pritzker faced his first reelection after winning in the 2018 election. Taking many quick actions when he came into power in 2019, the governor faced many challenges in the latter half of his term.

Pritzker was able to pass a $15 minimum wage, finance a $45 billion capital infrastructure improvement plan and much more during his time in office. He was also faced with challenges including a summer of social unrest, political protests and the pandemic.

His plan for a second term was far less clear than those set during his first. Pritzker did not clearly state if he will serve out the entirety of the second term in Springfield, only offering that his intention is to do so.

Darren Bailey - Republican candidate

State Senator Darren Bailey won his first seat in the Illinois legislature in 2018. Before he started to work in the Illinois legislature, Bailey launched a private Christian school, worked on the family farm and served on the local school board in Clay County.

As election day approached, he floated proposals to cut state education funding, but experts and policymakers said it would directly drive property taxes higher.

Bailey said he would repeal the SAFE-T Act, but claims he would still be open to some unspecified aspects of bail reform.

Scott Schluter — Libertarian candidate

Scott Schluter is a diesel technician and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. His work in the Air Force inspired his political activism in Illinois.

Schulter wants to decriminalize all drugs, remove all restrictions on gun ownership and balance the Illinois budget, according to his campaign website.

U.S. Senate

Democratic Incumbent Tammy Duckworth defeated Republican candidate Kathy Salvi and Libertarian candidate Bill Redpath Tuesday in the race for U.S. Senate in Illinois. The Associated Press called the race for Duckworth as the polls closed at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Tammy Duckworth - Democratic Incumbent

Tammy Duckworth served in Illinois' 8th Congressional District before being elected to the U.S. Senate in 2017. She is running for re-election for the first time.

Duckworth is a veteran and served in the Reserve Forces for 23 years before retiring in 2014 as a lieutenant colonel. She is a Purple Hearts recipient and served as the former assistant secretary of the U.S. Department of Veteran's Affairs.

Kathy Salvi - Republican candidate

Kathy Salvi is a graduate of Loyola University and Chicago-Kent College of Law and is a personal injury lawyer in Waukegan.

Salvi has served as a judicial clerk in the Second Appellate District of Illinois and as a public defender with the Lake County Public Defender's Office.

Bill Redpath - Libertarian candidate

A member since 1984 of the Libertarian Party, Bill Redpath ran for the U.S. Senate in this midterm election. He served as the chairperson of the Liberation National Committee from 2006 to 2010.

A native of Ohio, Redpath moved to Illinois in 2019. He currently works as a managing director of a financial consulting and valuation firm.

Illinois Sec. of State

Alexi Giannoulias - Democratic candidate

Alexi Giannoulias attempts to make a political comeback after serving as the Illinois Treasurer in 2006. He ran for the U.S. Senate in 2010 but lost to Republican Mark Kirk.

Since leaving the office, he has served as an investment banker and sat on the Chicago Public Library Board.

Dan Brady - Republican candidate

Dan Brady has served for 11 consecutive terms in the Illinois House. He has now launched his bid for Secretary of State.

During his time in Springfield, he worked on task forces and committees to shape state budgets and legislation.

Jon Stewart - Libertarian candidate

Jon Stewart was a professional wrestler and now owns a car dealership.

Stewart hopes to lower the prices of licensing and titling vehicles in Illinois.

IL-13

Nikki Budzinski - Democratic candidate

The longtime labor operative and political consultant won the Democratic nomination in June, defeating David Palmer in the Illinois primary election.

Nikki Budzinski has close ties with Governor J.B. Pritzker's and President Joe Biden's administrations. She moved back from Washington D.C. to establish residence in Springfield, Illinois and launched her bid for Congress.

Regan Deering - Republican candidate

Regan Deering, a Decatur resident, became politically active during the pandemic, protesting school mask mandates and other pandemic public health protocols.

Deering won the GOP Illinois primary, beating attorney Jesse Reising for the nomination by 671 votes.

Deering approaches the fall with farmers and agricultural executives in her corner. She voiced concerns about the rising cost of gas prices, groceries and rent under the Biden administration.