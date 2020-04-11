Republican Eric Schmitt wins Missouri attorney general race

Schmitt has held the statewide office since January 2019, when then-AG Josh Hawley resigned to become a U.S. senator

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — According to the Associated Press, Eric Schmitt has been elected attorney general for Missouri, keeping the statewide seat he took over in January 2019.

The incumbent Republican defeated Democratic challenger Rich Finneran and Libertarian Kevin Babcock.

Schmitt was the state treasurer from 2017 to 2019, when Governor Mike Parson announced he would become the next Missouri attorney general when then-AG Josh Hawley resigned to become a U.S. senator.

Prior to holding a statewide office, Schmitt served as an alderperson for the city of Glendale in St. Louis County and went on to serve two terms as Missouri state senator for the 15th District.

Schmitt attended De Smet Jesuit High School and graduated from Truman State University. He later attended law school at Saint Louis University.

Schmitt launched the SAFER Streets Initiative, a partnership between the U.S. and Missouri attorney generals' offices designed to prosecute violent crime.

Schmitt also launched the SAFE Kits Initiative in 2019 to inventory, track and test thousands of backlogged sexual assault kits in Missouri.