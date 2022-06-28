Rep. Mary Miller wins Republican nomination U.S. House seat, Rodney Davis concedes

Miller will face Democrat Paul Lange who ran unopposed in the Democratic primary. Illinois' 15th District is heavily Republican.

Freshman Representative Mary Miller will be the Republican nominee in the general election for the U.S. House seat in the heavily Republican 15th District of Illinois. She will face Democrat Paul Lange who ran unopposed in the primary.

Miller's opponent, five-term Congressman Rodney Davis, conceded Tuesday night. The newly-drawn 15th District left the two representatives fighting for just one seat. The district stretches across the state, featuring parts of eastern, central and western Illinois. It is expected to heavily favor Republicans.

The primary matchup between Davis and Miller featured contrasting postures from two conservative politicians navigating slightly different lanes in the party's post-Jan. 6 reality.

Miller scored an endorsement from former President Donald Trump over the weekend while Rodney Davis has vociferously supported Mike Pence and defended his decision to certify the 2020 presidential election results.

Miller voted against certifying President Joe Biden's electoral victory in January of 2020.

Davis, who at times has backed away from Trump during his most controversial moments, said he "won't run away" from his close working relationship with the former president, but also says he was fulfilling his Constitutional duties when he voted to certify the 2020 election results.

Paul Lange, who ran unopposed in the Democratic primary, did not have a campaign website as of this writing.