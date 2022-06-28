The polls are closed in the Illinois primary, here are the results so far

Follow live election results for the top races from the Illinois primary.

ILLINOIS, USA — Voters in Illinois headed to the polls Tuesday to pick the candidates that would square off in November's mid-term elections.

Statewide offices will be up for grabs in November, and Democrats and Republicans were making their selections for governor, treasurer, secretary of state and U.S. Senate as well as local U.S. House races.

You can find all the results and more information about the races below.

Republican

The Republican primary for U.S. House District 15 will be one of the most closely watched races in the state. Two current members of the House, freshman Mary Miller and five-term incumbent Rodney Davis are squaring off after redistricting consolidated their two districts into one.

Miller scored an endorsement from former President Donald Trump while Rodney Davis has vociferously supported Mike Pence and defended his decision to certify the 2020 presidential election results.

The winner will run unopposed in the November election.

Democrat

Incumbent J.B. Pritzker will face Republican Darren Bailey in the upcoming general election for Illinois governor.

The Illinois primary election was Tuesday, June 28, and Illinois residents cast their votes in a variety of races including one of the biggest, the race for governor.

Right now, that title is held by the incumbent, Democrat JB Pritzker. The 43rd Governor of Illinois is running to keep his seat.

Less than half an hour after polls closed, the Associated Press declared Pritzker the winner on the Democratic side. About 45 minutes later, NBC News called the Republican race for Illinois State Senator Darren Bailey.

Republican

On the Republican side, Illinois State Senator Darren Bailey and running mate Stephanie Trussell, Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin and his running mate Avery Bourne and venture capital founder Jesse Sullivan and his running mate Kathleen Murphy are among the top candidates.

Attorney General

Democrat

Incumbent Democrat Kwame Raoul is running unopposed in the primary.

Republican

Three Republicans are running to face Raoul in the general election.

Tom Devore, an attorney who has challenged pandemic rules, Steve Kim, an international business attorney, and David Shestokas, a former assistant state’s attorney, are all running for the Republican nomination.

Republican

The two GOP contenders are Dan Brady, a member of the Illinois House, and John Milhiser, a prosecutor.

Milhiser scored the big money from Illinois' richest man, Ken Griffin, while Brady scored a big list of endorsements from local lawmakers who got to know him along the way in his 22-year career in Springfield.

Democrat

On the Democrat side, former Illinois State Treasurer Alexi Giannoulias and Chicago City Clerk Anna Valencia are the front-runners with Chicago City Councilman David Moore and nonprofit founder Sidney Moore also on the ballot.

Giannoulias and Valencia are both running on platforms to increase transparency and improve trust in the office. Both have highlighted ethics as a key issue and both have criticized the other in that department.

Democrat

Incumbent Tammy Duckworth is running unopposed for the Democrats. She is seeking a second term in office after defeating incumbent Mark Kirk in 2016.

Republican

Duckworth will face off with one of seven Republican candidates for the seat.

The candidates include: