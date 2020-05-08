Incumbent Sam Page wins 4-person Democratic primary for St. Louis County Executive

The November election will decide who finishes out the final two years of what would have been Steve Stenger's term

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County Executive Sam Page has declared victory over three other Democrats in the county's primary Tuesday and is now the heavy favorite to retain his office in the November election.

Page — who took office as county executive in April of 2019 when then-County Executive Steve Stenger was charged with corruption in federal court — defeated businessman Mark Mantovani, County Assessor Jake Zimmerman and publisher and life coach Jamie Tolliver.

Page is now the front-runner to win the general election in November in heavily Democratic St. Louis County. He will face the winner of the Republican primary. As of this writing, Paul Berry III was leading in the Republican primary.

The November election will decide who finishes out the final two years of what would have been Steve Stenger's term. There will then be another election for a county executive in 2022 which will return to a four-year term.

In the 16 months since taking office, Page has overseen the county's response to the Stenger charges, scandal in the police department and the county's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Page is a Creve Coeur resident that has been in local government for 20 years.

In 1999, third ward voters in Creve Coeur elected him to the city council. He was reelected two years later by a nearly 2-1 margin.

In 2002, he ran as a Democrat for the state representative in Missouri's 82nd district. Voters in that district sent him to Jefferson City, and he defended that state in 2004 and 2006.

In 2008, Page won the Democratic primary for Missouri’s Lieutenant Governor race but lost to Republican Peter Kinder in the general election.

He did not hold an elected position for the next six years.

In 2010, Page lost the Democratic primary for the 24th District State Senate seat.

Four years later, voters elected Page to a county council seat in a special election after the death of longtime Councilman Kathleen Kelly Burkett. He was re-elected to the council in 2016.

His seat is up for reelection next November. In the meantime, the seat will be filled by a special election.

Page has a chemistry undergraduate degree and Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of Missouri Kansas City.