This is who won the races for St. Louis' new, consolidated board of aldermen

On Tuesday, the municipal election results showed who would represent the 14 new wards.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — For more than a century, 28 members of the Board of Aldermen governed the City of St. Louis. Those days are almost over.

Ward reduction changes have been in the making for more than a decade after voters approved the plan back in 2012. "Aldergeddon" has already claimed casualties. A handful of incumbents opted not to seek re-election, shying away from a sharp-elbowed brawl against their colleagues to prolong their political career and others were defeated in the primary.

Megan Green ran unopposed for the Board of Aldermen President and will continue in the role after a special election last year.

On Tuesday, the municipal election results determined who would represent the 14 wards.

Click here to see all the election results in St. Louis and the rest of the region.

Ward 1

Ward 2

Ward 3

Shane Cohn ran unopposed.

Ward 4

Ward 5

Ward 6

Ward 7

Ward 8

Ward 9

Ward 10

Ward 11

Ward 12

Ward 13