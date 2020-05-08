Incumbent Tishaura Jones wins Democratic primary for St. Louis Treasurer

Jones will face Robert Vroman and Donald De Vivo, who ran unopposed in the Republican and Green party primaries respectively Tuesday

ST. LOUIS — Incumbent Tishaura Jones won Tuesday's Democratic primary for treasurer in the City of St. Louis.

Jones, who has served as treasurer since 2013, defeated Ward 22 Alderman Jeffery Boyd. She is now the front-runner to retain her office in November's general election.

Jones became the first woman to serve as treasurer in the city's history when she took office in January of 2013.

Before becoming treasurer, Jones served as a state representative from 2008 to 2012. She was the first woman and the first African American to serve as Assistant Minority Floor Leader.

This is not the first race in which Jones and Boyd have been opponents. In 2017 they both ran for mayor. Jones finished second behind Lyda Krewson in the Democratic primary, finishing with 30% of the vote in the seven-person race and coming up about 900 votes short of Krewson. Boyd finished fifth with about 2.5% of the vote.