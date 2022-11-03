Voter turnout varies in parts of St. Louis County

Data shows high absentee voter turnout in West and South County. Low turnout in North County.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The 2022 Election is starting to take shape a week into early voting in Missouri.

In St. Louis County, 27,728 ballots have been cast. Election officials said there is a high concentration of voters in West and South County.

However, voter turnout in North County is significantly lower.

At the Daniel Boone Library in Ellisville, 6,985 ballots have been cast.

At the North County Recreational Complex, there have been 2,004 voters.

At the University of Missouri - St. Louis (UMSL) voting center, there have been 422 voters.

"This could be a precursor on what happens on Election Day," Rick Stream, St. Louis County Republican Director of Elections, said. "We don't know for sure until Election Day comes. From what I am seeing and what I've heard in North County there's a lot more energy in Republican area -- South County -- West County than there is in North County."

The five other voting locations in St. Louis County are averaging around 4,500 voters since early voting began on October 27.

Stream said this is the first time he has seen a voting disparity this large between West and North St. Louis County.

People who voted at UMSL did not mind the quick voting experience.

"Everyone was thinking, I don't want to deal with the hassle of voting on Tuesday when there are long lines," Jarrett Sullivan, a voter said. "It's important to vote. It's helps decide our future."

Even if you live in West St. Louis County, voters said the line moves quickly.

"The process was very well handled, it was very organized," Christine Periasamy, a voter said. "They bring people through just as fast as they can do."

Voters said the entire process took about 20 minutes.

Election officials remind folks to bring a valid government issued I.D., it's a new law this year in Missouri.