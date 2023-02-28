St. Louis voter guide: What you should know about the March 7 primary election

There are several races on the City of St. Louis primary ballot, including 14 aldermen positions.

ST. LOUIS — It’s election season in St. Louis. There are two upcoming opportunities for City of St. Louis residents to let their political opinions be known: the March 7 primary and April 4 general municipal elections.

There are several important offices are up for grabs on the City of St. Louis primary ballot, including 14 aldermen positions.

Here’s what you need to know ahead of casting your ballot.

Absentee voting

For the primary election, March 6 is the last day to cast a no-excuse-needed, in-person absentee ballot at one of four designated polling places. It’s also the last day application-based absentee voting can be done.

If you’re voting absentee by mail, the Board of Election Commissioners must receive your ballot by 7 p.m. March 7.

Election Day

Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. for in-person voting on Tuesday, March 7. Only registered City of St. Louis voters can cast their ballot at their assigned polling place or at any of the 12 citywide polling places, which are open to all city voters regardless of their registered precinct.

Missouri law requires all voters to present some form of ID before they can be issued a ballot. The following forms of identification are acceptable for voting:

A nonexpired Missouri driver or non-driving license.

A nonexpired military ID, including a veteran’s ID card.

A nonexpired U.S. passport.

Another photo ID issued by the U.S. or Missouri that has not expired or expired after the date of the most recent general election.

If you are registered to vote but do not come with an accepted form of ID on Election Day, you can still vote at your assigned polling place by casting a provisional ballot. However, that provisional ballot will only count if you return to your polling place on Election Day with your photo ID or if the local election authority determines the signature on your provisional matches the signature on your voter registration record.

To check if you’re registered to vote in the City of St. Louis, click here.

The ballot

There are 14 races on the City of St. Louis primary election ballot. The positions up for election include the president of the St. Louis Board of Alderman as well as alderman for Ward 1 through Ward 14.

The board serves as the legislative body for the City of St. Louis and is responsible for creating, passing and amending local laws and the city’s yearly budget. The president of the board is the second-highest-ranking official in the city, coming only behind Mayor Tishaura Jones.

Click here to view the sample ballot.